Judy Hutson, 75, of Lancing, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dora Clark.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (JoAnn) Honeycutt; step-son, Buzz (Teresa) Heidel; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one step-granddaughter.

The family received friends Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. Graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store