Judy Hutson, 75, of Lancing, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dora Clark.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (JoAnn) Honeycutt; step-son, Buzz (Teresa) Heidel; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one step-granddaughter.
The family received friends Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. Graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
