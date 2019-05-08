Judy Garrett Sims, 71, of Lancing, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Flossie Stringfield Garrett.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Carl Sims;Êchildren,ÊMatthew (Nichole) Garrett,ÊCathy (Scott) Touton, Tracy (Phil) Norman and Ginger Monroy; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Elizabeth Church Cemetery in Lancing. Pastor Matthew Ward of Wartburg First Baptist Church officiated.
Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019