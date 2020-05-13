Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Cromwell. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Helen (Malinoki) Swatik.

Her late husband, James Lee Cromwell; two daughters, Joann Galloway and Linda Cromwell; and infant son, James A. Cromwell; two brothers, Andrew Swatik and Robert Swatik preceded her in death.

Julia is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, James L. Cromwell and wife Julieann and son Kaden; special granddaughter, Alicia Jarrell and husband, Mark; two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Cannon; son-in-law, Dennis Galloway; dear friends, Janet Allen, Leslie Yeary and Jill Jones-Lazuka; siblings, Josephine Bell, Anna Robillard and husband Gerald; special loving sister, Irene and husband Edward, Mary Pelles and husband Joseph, Joseph Swatik and companion Pat Amidon and Michael Swatik; two special nephews, Dave Kuca and wife Temple and Brad Kuca; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Julia had a passion for working on Genealogy and donated many years of her talents at the Morgan County Genealogical and Historical Society in Wartburg. She also worked diligently on a book about Civil War Stories of Morgan County. She spent years doing research on family history. She was presented a Civil War Remembrance Award by the National Society Daughters of the Union. She had so many talents for craft making, quilting, sewing, crocheting, the list goes on and made so many wonderful things throughout her life that she shared with family and friends.

Julia was one of the kindest most caring person to have ever lived. Rest in peace loved one.

The family is honoring Julia's wishes for cremation. No Memorial Services are scheduled at this time. Family asks in lieu of flowers that contributions can be made to Morgan County Genealogical and Historical Society.

