June Stephens

June B. Stephens, 89, of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilrey Stephens; sons, Archie (Harry) Williams and Walter Ray Williams; and parents, John S. and Sallie Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Allred; son, Carl Mullins and wife Debbie; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other great-grandchildren.

The family held a graveside service Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Flat Rock Cemetery in the Chestnut Ridge community.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



