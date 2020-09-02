1/
June Stephens
June B. Stephens, 89, of Deer Lodge, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilrey Stephens; sons, Archie (Harry) Williams and Walter Ray Williams; and parents, John S. and Sallie Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Allred; son, Carl Mullins and wife Debbie; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other great-grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Flat Rock Cemetery in the Chestnut Ridge community.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, 2020.
