Junior Shannon

Junior Phill Shannon, 76, of Sunbright, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Linda Shannon; infant son; and infant granddaughter.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Shannon; daughters, Rhonda Adkisson, Rebecca (Lee) Stewart and Stacey (Larry) Brown; and seven grandchildren.

The family received friends Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sunbright Cemetery.



