Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
J.W. Northrup, 71, of Joelton, Tenn., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Melvin and Elizabeth 'Sally' (Seabolt) Northrup; and son, Gregory Allen Northrup.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Ryan) Northrup; son, J.W. Northrup, Jr.; daughters, Donna (Dan) Chandler, Paula (Victor) Abbott and Melissa Northrup; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. A family Celebration of Life will follow the service.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from July 24 to July 30, 2019
