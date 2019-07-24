J.W. Northrup, 71, of Joelton, Tenn., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Melvin and Elizabeth 'Sally' (Seabolt) Northrup; and son, Gregory Allen Northrup.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Ryan) Northrup; son, J.W. Northrup, Jr.; daughters, Donna (Dan) Chandler, Paula (Victor) Abbott and Melissa Northrup; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. A family Celebration of Life will follow the service.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from July 24 to July 30, 2019