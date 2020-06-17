Karlon Hall
Karlon Ann Stowers Hall, 61, of Deer Lodge, passed awayÊTuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Stowers and Bernice Hall; son, Scottie D. Hall.
She is survived by her husband, Teddy Hall; and son, Leon Hall.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Springs ChapelÊCemetery with Bro. Danny Jones officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.
