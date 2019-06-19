Kathryn Anne Bertram, 59, of Wartburg, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reynold Brock and Geneva Clowers Armes.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Kenny) Shelley; sons, Emmett Andrews and Jesse (Jenny) Andrews; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jason Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Lane Cemetery in Lancing.
Published in Morgan County News from June 19 to June 25, 2019