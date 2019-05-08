Katy Karleen Grayson Massengill, 81, of Burrville, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Massengill; parents, Walter Thomas and Minnie Hazel Grayson; and two grandsons.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Mike) Carroll of Elizabethtown, Ky., Debbie Massengill of Burrville, Becky Manis of Wartburg and Marvin Massengill of Wartburg; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Robert Freels officiating. Interment will follow in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.
Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019