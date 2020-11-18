1/
Kenneth Cooper
Kenneth D. â€œKennyâ€� Cooper, 67, of Sunbright, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He attended the First Baptist Church in Sunbright.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Evelyn â€œMuckâ€� Brown Cooper; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Royal Dixon; nephew, Scottie Dixon; brothers-in-law, Bob Phillips and Junior Langley; and sister-in-law, Sandra Reeder.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Reeder Cooper; children, Kendra and Steven Haney, Ashley Gunter, Kory Cooper, Dustin and Heather Weaver, Chelsea Weaver, Kenneth Cooper, Jr. and Jessie Rainey, Ayden Cooper and Dray Cooper; grandchildren, Brianna Tawheed, Natalie Tawheed, Emerson Weaver, Zarria Martin, Karlie Weaver, Melanie Cooper, Nalaya Gunter and Elias Cooper; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Herb Judkins, Joann and Charles Webb, Virginia â€œJinkyâ€� Langley and Sandy Phillips; special friend, Bella Boo; along with a host of nieces, nephews other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-8 p.m. Graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville with Rev. Michael Hammonds, Rev. Herb Judkins and Rev. Charles Webb officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg has been honored to serve the Cooper family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
