1/
Kimberly Bisschop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Longmire Bisschop, 52, of Williamsburg, Ky., formerly of Joyner, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Cordell Longmire.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Bisschop; mother, Louise Longmire of Joyner; and step-sons, Michael Bisschop and Joey Bisschop.
Kim's wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved