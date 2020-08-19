Kimberly Bisschop

Kimberly Longmire Bisschop, 52, of Williamsburg, Ky., formerly of Joyner, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Cordell Longmire.

She is survived by husband, Gerald Bisschop; mother, Louise Longmire of Joyner; and step-sons, Michael Bisschop and Joey Bisschop.

Kim's wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



