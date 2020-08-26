Kimberly Bisschop

Kimberly Longmire Bisschop, 52, passed away after a short illness on Aug. 12, 2020.Kim passed away peacefully at home with family at her bedside. Kim was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her flowers, was an avid reader, and knew something about everything. Kim will be greatly missed by all. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Joyner.She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Cordell Longmire; and brothers, Randall Longmire and Larry Longmire.She is survived by husband, Gerald Bisschop of Williamsburg, KY; mother, Louise Longmire of Joyner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and John Gibson, Sharon and Daniel Jacobsen, Cathy and Melvin Inklebarger and Donna and Marshall Wilson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheila and David Weston; sister-in-law, Betty Longmire; and step-sons, Michael Bisschop and Joey Bisschop.Kim's wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a private graveside service at a later date.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kimberly Longmire Bisschop.