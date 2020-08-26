1/
Kimberly Bisschop
Kimberly Longmire Bisschop, 52, passed away after a short illness on Aug. 12, 2020.
Kim passed away peacefully at home with family at her bedside. Kim was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her flowers, was an avid reader, and knew something about everything. Kim will be greatly missed by all. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Joyner.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donnie Cordell Longmire; and brothers, Randall Longmire and Larry Longmire.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Bisschop of Williamsburg, KY; mother, Louise Longmire of Joyner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and John Gibson, Sharon and Daniel Jacobsen, Cathy and Melvin Inklebarger and Donna and Marshall Wilson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheila and David Weston; sister-in-law, Betty Longmire; and step-sons, Michael Bisschop and Joey Bisschop.
Kim's wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kimberly Longmire Bisschop.


Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
