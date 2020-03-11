Kimberly Guy, 58, of Wartburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Clark; and mother, Georgia Armes.
She is survived by her significant other, Sherman Long; sons, Adam Guy and significant other Carrie, Travis Guy and significant other Christina; step-children, Kelli Hutchison and Kevin Long and wife Holly; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, March 9, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. with Bro. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment followed in Mossy Grove Cemetery in Harriman.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020