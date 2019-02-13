Kirk Douglas Adams, 50, of Wartburg, moved home to live forever with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 5, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirk Adams.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly Williams Adams; grandparents, Tommy and Maggie Adams, Sherman and Sally Williams and Clemon and Geraldine Morgan.
Kirk leaves behind his wife, Tammy of 26 years who will forever be in love with her soulmate for the rest of her life. Daughter, Skylar Brook who is the apple of his eye and she will always love him more than life itself because he is the greatest man she has ever known. His father and step-mother, Myrl and Connie Morgan Adams; mother-in-law, Mildred Henry; sister, Karen and husband Daryl Kennedy; two brothers, Marion and wife Trish and Jonathan Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews who love their Uncle Kirk, especially Elijah; and a host of family, special friends and his church family.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Brett Palotta officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019