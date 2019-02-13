Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirk Adams. View Sign



He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly Williams Adams; grandparents, Tommy and Maggie Adams, Sherman and Sally Williams and Clemon and Geraldine Morgan.

Kirk leaves behind his wife, Tammy of 26 years who will forever be in love with her soulmate for the rest of her life. Daughter, Skylar Brook who is the apple of his eye and she will always love him more than life itself because he is the greatest man she has ever known. His father and step-mother, Myrl and Connie Morgan Adams; mother-in-law, Mildred Henry; sister, Karen and husband Daryl Kennedy; two brothers, Marion and wife Trish and Jonathan Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews who love their Uncle Kirk, especially Elijah; and a host of family, special friends and his church family.

The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Brett Palotta officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Kirk Douglas Adams, 50, of Wartburg, moved home to live forever with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 5, 2019.He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly Williams Adams; grandparents, Tommy and Maggie Adams, Sherman and Sally Williams and Clemon and Geraldine Morgan.Kirk leaves behind his wife, Tammy of 26 years who will forever be in love with her soulmate for the rest of her life. Daughter, Skylar Brook who is the apple of his eye and she will always love him more than life itself because he is the greatest man she has ever known. His father and step-mother, Myrl and Connie Morgan Adams; mother-in-law, Mildred Henry; sister, Karen and husband Daryl Kennedy; two brothers, Marion and wife Trish and Jonathan Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews who love their Uncle Kirk, especially Elijah; and a host of family, special friends and his church family.The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Brett Palotta officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery in Wartburg.Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Schubert Funeral Home

1318 Knoxville Highway

Wartburg , TN 37887

(423) 346-6677 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close