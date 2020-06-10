Kristian Harney
Kristian Nicole Harney, 50, of Johnson City, Tenn., died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home.
Kristian was born on Aug. 3, 1959 in Johnson City. She graduated from Science Hill High School and Draughons Junior College. She was a member of Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church.
In her free time, Kristian enjoyed reading and spending time with her cats.
Kristian was preceded in death by her loving mother, Joan Hill; sisters, Tiffinea Peters and Penny Moody; father-in-law, George Harney; and special cat, Guki.
Those left to cherish Kristian's memory include her sons, Cody (and Haley) Harney and Benjamin (and Sutapa) Harney; life partner, Brian Harney; grandchildren, Colby, Sophia, Ashley, Molly, Nicholas and Anthony Harney; sisters, Kimberly Mejia, Misty Jones, Sherry Hall and Tammy Chapman; sisters-in-law, Gina Harney, Kristi Barton and Kelli Clayton; mother-in-law, Kay Harney; and cats, Whiskey and Rye.
Kristian's family received friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service followed visitation, beginning at 6:30 p.m., under the direction of Pastor Kevin Lewis. A private burial was held in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Lancing, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Operation: Johnson Kitty (http://www.operationjohnsonkitty.org/).
Memories and condolences may be shared viaÊwww.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City has served the Harney family.Ê423-282-1521.


Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

