Kyla Louise Briggs, 69, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Fowler; father, Ronald Fowler; and mother-in-law, Violet Briggs.
She is survived by her husband, George Sonny Briggs; sons, James (Christy) Briggs, Buddy (Kenja) Briggs and David (Christie) Briggs; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one coming.
The family received friends Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. The family held a private graveside service.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019