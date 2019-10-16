Lakeisha D. King, 32, of Deer Lodge, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Park West Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernest 'Papaw Bud' Hamby.
She is survived by her husband, Earlee J. King; daughter, Haiden King; parents, Wendell and Karen Cross; grandparents, Virginia 'Mamaw Gen' Hamby and Fred and Betty Cross; and mother-in-law, Eva Patterson.
The family received friends, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating. Interment followed in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019