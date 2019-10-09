Lana G. McDowell, 74, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rena Antoine.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne McDowell; children, Tim (Marcy) McDowell, Kirk (Rhonda) McDowell, Heather (Jay) Kallio and Eric (Kitty) McDowell; and eight grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Robert Freels officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2019