Larry Paul Eldridge, Sr., 54, formerly of Sunbright, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Grace Eldridge; and grandparents, Leon and Christine 'Pauline' Stephens.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Eldridge; mother, Shirley Dishman; daughter, Tiffany (Sage) Frye; son, Larry Paul Eldridge, Jr.; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, January Threet; and father-in-law, Roger Silcox.

The family has honored Paul's wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



