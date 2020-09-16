Larry Paul Eldridge, Sr., 54, formerly of Sunbright, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Grace Eldridge; and grandparents, Leon and Christine 'Pauline' Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Tanya Eldridge; mother, Shirley Dishman; daughter, Tiffany (Sage) Frye; son, Larry Paul Eldridge, Jr.; four grandchildren; mother-in-law, January Threet; and father-in-law, Roger Silcox.
The family has honored Paul's wishes to be cremated.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.