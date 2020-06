Larry Richard Wakefield, 73, of Oak Ridge, passed away June 3, 2020 at NHC of Oak Ridge.He was a member of Union Valley Church in Oliver Springs. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He served in law enforcement at Anderson County Sheriff's Office for 17 years. During that time he worked as a road deputy (1982-1984), Chief of Detectives (1984-1990) and Fire Marshall (1987-1999). He was also one of the founding directors of the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force from 1988-1989.Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd Wakefield and Nina Keathley; parents, Lloyd Wakefield and Geraldine Wakefield; sons, Robin Wakefield and Leslie Wakefield.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Wakefield; grandchildren, Courtney (Josh) Toler of Hazlehurst, Ga. Caitlyn (Zach) Moore of Coalfield and Brandon and Skylar Wakefield of Oak Ridge; great-grandchildren, Lyric Toler and Stella Moore.A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Union Valley Church in Oliver Springs. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 in Union Valley Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.To leave a note for Larry's family or to sign the online guestbook, visit jacksonfuneralservices.com