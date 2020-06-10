Larry Richard Wakefield, 73, of Oak Ridge, passed away June 3, 2020 at NHC of Oak Ridge.
He was a member of Union Valley Church in Oliver Springs. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He served in law enforcement at Anderson County Sheriff's Office for 17 years. During that time he worked as a road deputy (1982-1984), Chief of Detectives (1984-1990) and Fire Marshall (1987-1999). He was also one of the founding directors of the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force from 1988-1989.
Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd Wakefield and Nina Keathley; parents, Lloyd Wakefield and Geraldine Wakefield; sons, Robin Wakefield and Leslie Wakefield.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Wakefield; grandchildren, Courtney (Josh) Toler of Hazlehurst, Ga. Caitlyn (Zach) Moore of Coalfield and Brandon and Skylar Wakefield of Oak Ridge; great-grandchildren, Lyric Toler and Stella Moore.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Union Valley Church in Oliver Springs. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 in Union Valley Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.