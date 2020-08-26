1/
Laura Ledford
Laura Kathleen (Ellis) Ledford, 52, of Lancing, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mildred Ellis.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Ledford; children, Mitchell Ledford and Allyson Ledford; and one granddaughter.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service began at 6 p.m. with Bro. Buster Armes officiating. Interment followed in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
