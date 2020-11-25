Lawrence D. Keller, 87, of St. Charles, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; and parents, Luther and Rhoda Elizabeth Keller.

He is survived by his children, Zita and husband Dan Blatti, Brian and wife Janet Keller, Lisa Keller (Robert Springer) and Trina and husband Keith Ruiter; along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation services with Military Honors were held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Overman-Jones Funeral Home in Plainfield, Ill. Interment will be held in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.



