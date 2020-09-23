1/
L.E. Phillips
L.E. Phillips, 79, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula West Phillips; and one grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Morris Phillips; children, Diana Cuttingham, Herbie Phillips and Mark Phillips all of Cincinnati, Ohio; step-children, Ivanna Givens, William Ellis, Charles Ellis, Louis Ellis and Thomas Ellis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-noon. The funeral service will begin at noon with Bro. Johnny Bell officiating. Internment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
