L.E. Phillips, 79, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula West Phillips; and one grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Morris Phillips; children, Diana Cuttingham, Herbie Phillips and Mark Phillips all of Cincinnati, Ohio; step-children, Ivanna Givens, William Ellis, Charles Ellis, Louis Ellis and Thomas Ellis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-noon. The funeral service will begin at noon with Bro. Johnny Bell officiating. Internment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.



