The sun arose for Lela Leach on Jan. 21, 1921, and the sun set on June 13, 2019 at the age of 98. She passed away at Life Care Center of Morgan County surrounded by her family.

Lela was a cook for more than 12 years at Burrville School. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ethel Kennedy Morgan; husband, Hugh Leach; daughter-in-law, Estella Leach; sister-in-law, Richard Harris; and a host of siblings.

She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy (Lillian) Leach and Mike (Kathy) Leach; three daughters, Pat (Hollis) Jessee, Teresa Jones Hamby and Sandy (Hal) Dalton; three grandchildren, Chris (Amy) and Chase Jones and Shena (Jason) Koger; great-grandson, Bryar Jones; great-granddaughter, Zoe Jones; brother, Thurman Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family received friends Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment followed in Neal Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

