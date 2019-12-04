Lena Freytag Vowell, 72, of Crossville, formerly of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at Erlanger Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
She was born Jan. 25, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Vowell; parents, Dave and Suzie Freytag; and sisters, Marjorie Rich and Libby Neal.
She is survived by her brothers, DC (Daisy) Freytag, Randy (Mendy) Freytag, Billy (Myrtle) Freytag, David Freytag and JW Freytag; sisters, Rosemary Hamby and Mildred Young; daughter, Sharon (George) Vertner; sons, David (Amanda) Newberry and Bobby (Chasity) Newberry; step-daughter, Renee Aschmann; and five grandchildren.
Lena's wishes were to be cremated. There are no Memorial Services scheduled at this time.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
