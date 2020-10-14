1/
Leona Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Miller, of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
She was a devout Christian and member of Westside Baptist Church in Oakdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Golden and Virginia Spears; brothers, Mose Workman, Jesse Spears and Clen Spears; and sisters, Emma-Jean Spears and Nancy Spears.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 57 years, James Miller; daughters, Brenda (Blaine) Reed of Oakdale and Linda (Marty) LaRue of Wartburg; grandchildren, James Larue, Jennifer (Brent) Hamby of Oliver Springs and Heather Reed of Oakdale; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Hamby and Aiden Lloyd who were her pride and joy.
The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. George Waldo officiating. Graveside services were held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Miller family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved