Leona Miller, of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
She was a devout Christian and member of Westside Baptist Church in Oakdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Golden and Virginia Spears; brothers, Mose Workman, Jesse Spears and Clen Spears; and sisters, Emma-Jean Spears and Nancy Spears.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 57 years, James Miller; daughters, Brenda (Blaine) Reed of Oakdale and Linda (Marty) LaRue of Wartburg; grandchildren, James Larue, Jennifer (Brent) Hamby of Oliver Springs and Heather Reed of Oakdale; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Hamby and Aiden Lloyd who were her pride and joy.
The family received friends Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. George Waldo officiating. Graveside services were held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Miller family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
.