Born April 11, 1948 in Glenmary, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert; second dad, George W. Schubert; one brother, Dewey Young; and two sisters, Hyllis Sellers and Irene Templin.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Mioduski; three sons, Jody and wife Wendy Mioduski, Jerry and wife Traci Mioduski and Jeff Mioduski; one daughter in love, Stacey; three grandchildren, Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski; honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr; one brother, Clayton Young; one sister, Loretta Spunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.

The family received friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Interment followed the visitation at 4:30 p.m. in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to a or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or Knoxville Children's Hospital.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Mioduski family.



715 Morgan Avenue

Harriman , TN 37748

(865) 882-2000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2019

Donations