Lillian A. Young Mioduski, 70, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home after a long, hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Born April 11, 1948 in Glenmary, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin E. Young and Gertrude S. Schubert; second dad, George W. Schubert; one brother, Dewey Young; and two sisters, Hyllis Sellers and Irene Templin.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Mioduski; three sons, Jody and wife Wendy Mioduski, Jerry and wife Traci Mioduski and Jeff Mioduski; one daughter in love, Stacey; three grandchildren, Taylor Mioduski, Madison Mioduski and Will Mioduski; honorary grandma to Bobby and Tommy Farr; one brother, Clayton Young; one sister, Loretta Spunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Interment followed the visitation at 4:30 p.m. in Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to a or to the Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Tilley is Loved or Knoxville Children's Hospital.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Mioduski family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2019