Lincoln Howard (1930 - 2019)
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
46229
(317)-897-9606
Obituary
Lincoln Oliver Howard, 89, passed away Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born Feb. 4, 1930 in Annadel, Tenn., to the late W. Lindsey and Jennie Howard.
Lincoln proudly served his country in the U.S. 82nd Air Borne Division of the U.S. Army. He married Judith N. Underwood, June 11, 1954 and was employed in construction, specifically window installation for many years.
Lincoln was a member of Glaziers Local Union #1165, an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his daughter, Kimberly Diane Howard.
Lincoln is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Judith N. Howard; children, Timothy W. Howard and Belinda Freeman (George); siblings, Herbert Howard (Marcella), Rosalie Gonder and Clifford Howard (Rose Mary); grandchildren, Jason Oliver Howard (Adrain), Joshua Wayne Howard, Jessica Dawn Youngs (David), G. Scot Freeman (April), Todd Michael Freeman (Mary), Rodney Tyler Freeman (Jennifer), Bruce Cannon (Kimberly) and Beth Chodyk (Nelson); and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, with funeral services there Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in Morgan County News from Sept. 18 to Oct. 8, 2019
