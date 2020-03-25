Lloyd Carroll, 73, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Carroll; parents, Houston and Erva Carroll; son, Davey Carroll; and one grandson.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Carroll, Douglas Carroll and Dwayne and wife Chasity Carroll; daughter in law, Patty Carroll; and 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Graveside services were held Wednesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Military Honors were provided by American Legion Post #149.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020