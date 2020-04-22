Lois Lavender

Lois Ann Lavender, 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Miller; and father, Andrew Lamberger.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Lavender of Deer Lodge; daughters, Nicole Gulsby and Tom Brassard of Sarasota, Fla. and Kelly Soal and Raymond of Louisiana; step daughters, Tammy Lloyd and Jolene Jones; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family held a graveside service Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge with Chaplain Greg Bennett officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020
