Lois Roberts, 88, of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Roberts; newborn son, Michael Lewis; parents, James William and Ida Todd Key.
She is survived by her son, Franklin Roberts and wife Jackie; daughter, Debbie and husband Chuck Nance; five grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.
The family received friends Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019