Lois Roberts, 88, of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Roberts; newborn son, Michael Lewis; parents, James William and Ida Todd Key.
She is survived by her son, Franklin Roberts and wife Jackie; daughter, Debbie and husband Chuck Nance; five grandchildren, Benjamin Roberts and Aaron Nance; granddaughters; and four great-grandsons.
The family received friends Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service began at 3 p.m. with Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment followed in Liberty Church Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2019