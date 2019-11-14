Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Shannon. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a member of Shady Springs Baptist Church in Old Ft., Tenn. and was also a former member of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Sunbright. Genevieve was saved at an early age at Campground Church. She retired from Diamond Rug and Carpet in Eton, Ga. in 1994 where she worked for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lones Shannon; parents, Ernest and Christine Human Cross; one granddaughter, Billie Jean Landrum; two sons-in-law, Joe Harper and Larry Wilson; and two brothers, Onlee and Conlee Human Sr.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Carlyn Shannon; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Josephine Wilson, Wiladean Harper, Faye and Joe Ark, Wanda Jean and Allen Weeks, Marlene 'Chinkey' and Alan Strickland; one brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Sue Human; two sisters, Louise Magin and Lillian Sue Skipper; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The graveside service immediately followed in Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. David Dial and Bro. Charles Webb officiated.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Shannon family. Condolences may be sent to the family at:



Lois Genevieve Human Shannon, 87, of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.She was a member of Shady Springs Baptist Church in Old Ft., Tenn. and was also a former member of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Sunbright. Genevieve was saved at an early age at Campground Church. She retired from Diamond Rug and Carpet in Eton, Ga. in 1994 where she worked for several years.She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lones Shannon; parents, Ernest and Christine Human Cross; one granddaughter, Billie Jean Landrum; two sons-in-law, Joe Harper and Larry Wilson; and two brothers, Onlee and Conlee Human Sr.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Carlyn Shannon; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Josephine Wilson, Wiladean Harper, Faye and Joe Ark, Wanda Jean and Allen Weeks, Marlene 'Chinkey' and Alan Strickland; one brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Sue Human; two sisters, Louise Magin and Lillian Sue Skipper; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.The family received friends Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The graveside service immediately followed in Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. David Dial and Bro. Charles Webb officiated.Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Shannon family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close