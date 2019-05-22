Lola Vincent

Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Lola Jeanette Vincent, 94, of Mossy Grove, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Vincent; parents, Fred and Stella VanNorstran; and daughter, Brenda Rogers.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenna Clinton and (late) husband Dean of Rockwood; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
The family received friends at Mossy Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from May 22 to May 28, 2019
