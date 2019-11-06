Louis H. McPeters Sr., 93, of Wartburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurther and Grace Alice McPeters; and son, Louis Jr.
He is survived by his children, Alan, Mickey (Linda), Jesse Dale (Debbie), Clifton, Robin and John (Marta); and nine grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Flat Fork Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019