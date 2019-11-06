Louis McPeters Sr.

Louis H. McPeters Sr., 93, of Wartburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurther and Grace Alice McPeters; and son, Louis Jr.
He is survived by his children, Alan, Mickey (Linda), Jesse Dale (Debbie), Clifton, Robin and John (Marta); and nine grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Flat Fork Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019
