She was born into a very large family of eleven children and enjoyed helping raise her brothers and sisters. Their parents were the late Robert and Maggie Walls. The family was very active at Middle Creek Baptist Church where Louise became a lifelong member.

She graduated from Coalfield School in 1939. She was an active member of the Coalfield Senior Citizens for more than 50 years and served as president for 25 years. She served on the Coalfield Library Board for more than 25 years and was the dedicated caretaker of the Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

Louise worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company in 1943 as a craneman and also worked at Y-12 Oak Ridge in 1944 as a mechanic until WWII ended.

She married Kenneth Scarbrough in 1948 until his passing in 1981. She married Abraham Crowe in 1986.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sisters, Alma, Susie, Irene and Shirley; brothers, Wilson, Jack, William, Robert Jr., George and Arnold.

She is survived by her children, Eddie Walls and Sarah, Margaret Morgan and Jerry, Stephen Scarbrough and Glenda and Joel Scarbough and Sharlyn; special daughter-in-law, Margaret Walls; grandchildren, Kevin, Robert, Sandi, Wade, Dexter, Aleshia, Samantha and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Whitney, Tiffany, Chandler, Anne-Marie, Kyle, Kayla, Kaleb, Faith, Macy, Hailey, Tripp, Ayita, Aspen and Sullivan; great-great-grandchildren, Ella and Kinsley Louise; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

The family received friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6455 Knoxville Hwy., Oliver Springs. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. Interment followed in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Coalfield Senior Citizens.

