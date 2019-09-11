Louise Jordan, 92, of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Jordan; sons, Eugene and Kenneth Jordan; and parents, Bradley and Ella Emory Bradshaw.
She is survived by her son, Jerry and wife Stephanie Jordan; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with Bro. John Bell officiating. Interment followed in Covington Church Cemetery in Wartburg.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.
Published in Morgan County News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019