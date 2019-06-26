Lucille Kerns, 90, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman.
Lucille loved her flowers and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lora Mayton; husband of 66 years, Ellis Kerns; and grandchildren, Samantha and Mathew Kerns.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah and husband Steve Coffey; sons, Dennis and wife Mona Kerns and Steve and wife Jackie Kerns; grandchildren, Josh and Brandy Moore, Jeffery and Katie Coffey, Paige Byrd, Keshia and Bill Thomas, Chelsea and Josh Parsons and Chasity and Justin Bruglio; great-grandchildren, Lance, Lydia, Lexi, Alivia, Anzley, Madelyn, Sierra, Nolan and Miles; special fur babies, Jackie, Maggie and Jake; and very special friend, Maudie Taylor of Texas.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wakham and the staff at Renaissance Terrace for all the love and compassion they showed during Lucille's illness.
A graveside service was held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman proudly served the Kerns Family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com
Published in Morgan County News from June 26 to July 2, 2019