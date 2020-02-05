Rev. Luke Ward, of Mossy Grove, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.M. and Aline Ward.
He is survived by his wife, Trish Ward; children, Ginger (Bill) Blair, Lucas Ward and Jessica (Skylar) Sampsel; and eight grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Schubert Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Kevin Ward and Rev. Ray Ward officiating. Interment followed in Armes Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020