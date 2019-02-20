Lyndell Dale Rose, 58, of Wartburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at home.
He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Dale Rose; and grandparents, Houston and Annabell Crouch and Ben and Kathleen Rose.
He is survived by his parents, Fred and Elaine Rose; daughter, Sarah and husband Tom LeComte; and two grandchildren.
The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A graveside service followed in Mossy Grove Church Cemetery with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019