Maggie Griffin

Maggie 'Fay' Griffin, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James Louis Griffin.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Graves Jones (Jimmy), Deborah Wills (Jerry), Joe Griffin (Jody) and Jim Griffin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



