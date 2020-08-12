1/
Maggie Griffin
Maggie 'Fay' Griffin, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James Louis Griffin.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Graves Jones (Jimmy), Deborah Wills (Jerry), Joe Griffin (Jody) and Jim Griffin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
