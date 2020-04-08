Maisel Harney, 82, of Lancing, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemmie and Annabelle Potter.
SheÊis survived by her husband, Thomas Harney; daughters, Terri Harney and Penny Beaty and husband Dwayne;Êfive grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Lancing.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020