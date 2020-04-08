Maisel Harney

Schubert Funeral Home
Wartburg, TN
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Maisel Harney, 82, of Lancing, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemmie and Annabelle Potter.
SheÊis survived by her husband, Thomas Harney; daughters, Terri Harney and Penny Beaty and husband Dwayne;Êfive grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Lancing.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020
