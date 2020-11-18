Margaret Lou Barnette, 75, known as â€œLou Louâ€� passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Barnett; parents, Barlow and Selma Morgan Carmack.
She is survived by her sister, Iva June Scott.
The family is respecting her wishes by not having a receiving of friends or funeral. A small graveside service was held at Forrestner Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2020.