Margaret Lou Barnette, 75, known as â€œLou Louâ€� passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Barnett; parents, Barlow and Selma Morgan Carmack.

She is survived by her sister, Iva June Scott.

The family is respecting her wishes by not having a receiving of friends or funeral. A small graveside service was held at Forrestner Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



