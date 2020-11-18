1/
Margaret Barnette
Margaret Lou Barnette, 75, known as â€œLou Louâ€� passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Barnett; parents, Barlow and Selma Morgan Carmack.
She is survived by her sister, Iva June Scott.
The family is respecting her wishes by not having a receiving of friends or funeral. A small graveside service was held at Forrestner Cemetery.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
