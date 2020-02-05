Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McCall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Her parents, George Critten and Beulah Beatrice Galloway; and sister, Martha Miller, precede her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Carlyle McCall; children, Jesse Phillip McCall and wife Tammy, Carla Marie Garrett and husband Richard and Margaret Regina Zaouk and husband Marwan; Nana's grandchildren are Morrigan and Tyler Garrett, Maya and Marya Zaouk and Andrea and Amira McCall; great-grandson is Brexton Burns.

Evelyn was always striving to make life better. She studied bookkeeping to assist Carlyle with the family businesses, McCall Enterprises, Sam Coal Company and McCall Trucking. Evelyn served as the financial manager and secretary of McCall Enterprises for 20 years. She went on to become a travel agent and enjoyed taking groups of people to many places around the world. Evelyn had a loving spirit for people and enjoyed the relationships shared with her many friends.

Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and reading. She was seldom idle and enjoyed knitting for family, friends and as a charity to provide children with caps and mittens for winter warmth. She was a lady who was always willing to lend a helping hand and was admired for her kind and compassionate spirit.

Evelyn was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

The family received friends on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Middle Creek Baptist Church located at 6455 Knoxville Highway, Oliver Springs. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Evelyn be made to the of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

To leave a note for Evelyn's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at



Evelyn was born in Cashiers, North Carolina, on Sept. 13, 1932 to Critten and Beulah Galloway. The family moved to Rosman, North Carolina, where Evelyn graduated from high school in 1950 and went on to meet the love of her life, Carter Carlyle McCall. Carlyle and Evelyn were married in 1953 and moved to Tennessee in the spring of 1965. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was devoted to her family.Her parents, George Critten and Beulah Beatrice Galloway; and sister, Martha Miller, precede her in death.Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Carlyle McCall; children, Jesse Phillip McCall and wife Tammy, Carla Marie Garrett and husband Richard and Margaret Regina Zaouk and husband Marwan; Nana's grandchildren are Morrigan and Tyler Garrett, Maya and Marya Zaouk and Andrea and Amira McCall; great-grandson is Brexton Burns.Evelyn was always striving to make life better. She studied bookkeeping to assist Carlyle with the family businesses, McCall Enterprises, Sam Coal Company and McCall Trucking. Evelyn served as the financial manager and secretary of McCall Enterprises for 20 years. She went on to become a travel agent and enjoyed taking groups of people to many places around the world. Evelyn had a loving spirit for people and enjoyed the relationships shared with her many friends.Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and reading. She was seldom idle and enjoyed knitting for family, friends and as a charity to provide children with caps and mittens for winter warmth. She was a lady who was always willing to lend a helping hand and was admired for her kind and compassionate spirit.Evelyn was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.The family received friends on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Middle Creek Baptist Church located at 6455 Knoxville Highway, Oliver Springs. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Evelyn be made to the of Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.To leave a note for Evelyn's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.