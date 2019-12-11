Margaret Lucille Ruppe, 73, of Rossville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Formerly of Rockwood, Ms. Ruppe had been living in the Chattanooga area for around 50 years. She enjoyed tending to her garden, was a hard worker and was an employee at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe for the past 12 years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by two children, Lisa (Rickey) Baker and Allan (Rhonda) Ruppe; sisters, Deloris (Louis) Heidle and Shelby Ellis; brothers, Charles Bardill and David (Judy) Bardill; grandchildren, Brandon Baker, Andy (Natalie) Ruppe, Austin Ruppe, Jordy Edwards and Amanda Crabtree; and great-grandchildren, Lilyana Ruppe, Henry Mabe and Raylan Mabe.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the parlor of the funeral home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel of Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Wrinkle officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the at .
